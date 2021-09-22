FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 23,049.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $72,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $277,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.