Financial Survey: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 37.59 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.88

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.46%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Summary

Ideanomics beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

