Financial Lp Qvt Sells 1,095,612 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.59 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

