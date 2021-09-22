Financial Contrast: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 47.72 $65.73 million $5.00 46.63 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 95.13 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus price target of $245.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.