Financial Comparison: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) & Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ryerson has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ryerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryerson and Mitsubishi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryerson $3.47 billion 0.23 -$65.80 million ($0.08) -261.25 Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryerson and Mitsubishi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ryerson presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.62%. Given Ryerson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Profitability

This table compares Ryerson and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryerson 1.92% 34.04% 3.23% Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22%

Summary

Ryerson beats Mitsubishi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius. The company was founded on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment invests in, develops, and trades in carbon, steel products, and performance materials for automobile and mobility, construction, and finance industries. The company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum resources. The company's Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, agricultural machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The company's Food Industry segment develops and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment engages in food retail, apparel, healthcare, and logistics and distribution businesses. The company's Power Solution segment generates, transmits, and retails power; supplies power generating and transmitting products and equipment; develops and sells lithium ion; develops hydrogen; and offers battery services. Its Urban Development segment engages in the urban infrastructure development, operation, and management businesses. Mitsubishi Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

