Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Up 0.4%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 437,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 556,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Johan Gericke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Libman purchased 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.