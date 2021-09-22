Fiera Capital Corp Has $243,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

