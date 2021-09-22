Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

GDO opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

