Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 6,586 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 295,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

