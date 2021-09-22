Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 61,768 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

