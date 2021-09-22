Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,901. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

