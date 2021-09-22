Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.
A number of brokerages have commented on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.