Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,521. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

