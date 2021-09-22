FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.24

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.80. FibroGen shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 9,848 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

The stock has a market cap of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

