Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading Up 0.9%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

About Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. It operates through the Logistics and Light Manufacturing segments. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

