FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $329.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a twelve month low of $234.79 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

