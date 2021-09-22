FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $329.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.08.
NYSE FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a twelve month low of $234.79 and a twelve month high of $319.90.
In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
