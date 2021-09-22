Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.