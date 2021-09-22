FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 128,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

