Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 3,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 93,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

