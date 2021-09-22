Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.35. Approximately 48,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 55,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax India to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

