Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is NewEdge Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.76. 1,674,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $332.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $904,182,389. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

