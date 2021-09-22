eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 8.9%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.07 and last traded at $48.05. 27,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,591,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,630 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.