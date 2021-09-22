Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €160.00 ($188.24) price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

