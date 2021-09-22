Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €160.00 ($188.24) price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.