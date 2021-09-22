Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $3,062,035. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

