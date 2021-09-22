Everipedia Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $130.71 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00108038 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.02 or 0.06703857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,310.96 or 0.99910189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,396,653 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.