ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 27,199 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

