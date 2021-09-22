ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,553. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

