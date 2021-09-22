ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $342.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,232. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

