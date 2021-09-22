Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.74.

Shares of SFIX opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

