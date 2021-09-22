Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

