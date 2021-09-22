Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

