Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,921 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

