Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

