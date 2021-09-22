Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PPL by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,204,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after buying an additional 382,987 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

