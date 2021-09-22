Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 8,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

