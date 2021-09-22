Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

