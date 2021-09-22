Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 842,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

EQ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,757. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

