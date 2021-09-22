Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,349 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

