Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,505 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

