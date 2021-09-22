Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

