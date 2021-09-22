Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

