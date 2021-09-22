Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,196 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $151.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

