Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. 6,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,818. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

