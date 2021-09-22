Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

