Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Get Ennis alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ennis stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.