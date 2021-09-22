Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 16,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,134,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 490,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.