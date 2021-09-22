Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $6.79. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 64,960 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $994.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 92.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.