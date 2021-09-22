Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

ENB traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.13. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The stock has a market cap of C$102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

