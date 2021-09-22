Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $54.46. 2,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 144,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,620,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

