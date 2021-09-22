Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Empire stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Empire has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Get Empire alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.