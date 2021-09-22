Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,753 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

